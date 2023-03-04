ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Tendulkar remembers 'great friend' Shane Warne on his first death anniversary

March 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - New Delhi:

PTI

Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Shane Warne (R) walk around the field after a Cricket All-Star exhibition match at Citi Field in New York in 2015. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

On the first death anniversary of the legendary Shane Warne, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt note, recalling his "great friend" against whom he fought many memorable battles on the pitch.

Considered the greatest spinner of all-time, Warne died on this day last year after suffering a cardiac arrest during a vacation in Thailand.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar recalled the times that he spent with Warne and also shared a picture where the two could be seen in conversation.

"We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!" Tendulkar wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The two faced off in 29 international matches with Warne getting the better of Tendulkar four times.

Warne claimed over 1000 wickets in his illustrious international career with 709 victims coming in Test cricket, while Tendulkar has scored 34357 runs, including 100 centuries across the three formats.

The former Australian spinner also captained Rajasthan Royals to title triumph in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

