HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sachin Tendulkar felicitates women's U19 World Cup-winning cricket team

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women's cricket in the country.

February 01, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulates the women’s under-19 cricket team, who just won the Twenty20 cricket World Cup in South Africa, before the start of the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulates the women’s under-19 cricket team, who just won the Twenty20 cricket World Cup in South Africa, before the start of the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday felicitated the India U-19 women's cricket team for its triumph in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, saying the feat will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams.

"I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come.

"For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

“By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country.”

"The beginning of the WPL (Women's Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," he added.

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women's cricket in the country.

"What BCCI has been able to do and the officials' contribution in helping women's cricket prosper, I think it's a sign that we will really do well (in future)." During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the victorious India U-19 women's team as announced by the board secretary earlier.

Related Topics

cricket / sport / ICC World Cup / World Cup

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.