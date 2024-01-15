GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sachin Tendulkar calls out fake video, expresses concern about misuse of technology

The fake video shows Sachin talking about the merits of a gaming application

January 15, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

File picture of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar | Photo Credit: PTI

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday dismissed as "fake" the video in which he is seen promoting a gaming application that lures users for easy money.

The video shows Tendulkar talking about the merits of the application, saying he did not know that money making has become so easy and that his own daughter uses the platform.

Tendulkar, one of the best cricketers to have graced the game of cricket, posted the video along with a message in which he expressed concern about misuse of technology.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers," Tendulkar, 50, posted on social media platform X.

The voice used in the video matches Tendulkar's.

"Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he wrote further.

