Sachin Baby becomes a YouTuber

Kerala Ranji captain Sachin Baby has always been at ease answering questions in front of a camera.
Now, for a change he will be asking the questions, on his newly-launched YouTube channel — Sachin Baby Official.
The channel was officially launched on Wednesday with the first episode summarising a day in his life.
Sachin said the content of his channel would not be restricted to cricket. “Different personalities from films and sports will be the guests on my talk show.
“There will be sessions on fitness and travel as well,'' he said. “I had been thinking of starting a YouTube Channel for quite some time. But it got delayed due to the lockdown and I also was busy with other work.
“When Sreesanth heard of my plans he pushed me. I have a team of childhood friends to help me shoot the content,'' he said.
Sachin had been training at Sreesanth's S36 Academy during the lockdown but after a spike in COVID cases in Ernakulam district he had to stop. Now he works out at his home gym and hopes to resume nets session soon.
Sachin is pretty confident that Kerala can bounce back this season and he is happy that Sreesanth will be available for selection and believes the former India seamer's presence can make a big differnce to Kerala's fortunes.
“Both Tinu chettan (Tinu Yohannan) and Sree can make a huge impact.
This season is really important for us as we were relegated last year and we want to come back,'' he said.
