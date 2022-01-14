SA vs India, 3rd Test | The DRS fiasco

On-field umpire had given Elgar out but he won the review which irked the Indian players

The Indians exploded in the cauldron in a forgettable display of temper on Thursday. They were convinced Dean Elgar was leg-before to off-spinner R. Ashwin.

When the ball tracking showed otherwise, they were furious. Their behaviour was poor and not in keeping with men representing their country in the highest form of the game. Yet, from their remarks, which they made sure was picked by the stump mic, it was clear they had lost faith in the system.

When the players themselves display a lack of faith in a system, the system has to respond.

That is more dangerous than anger at an umpiring decision. Actually, on-field umpire Marais Erasmus had given it out and after Elgar won the review, he too appeared surprised.

Can DRS be manipulated?

Apparently, it can be done. An international umpire once told this writer that although calibrated, DRS was operated by a human, and a lot depended on how he handled the software. But then, he did not give any evidence to back his claim. And without conclusive proof, these statements do not count for much.

Hawk-Eye, which owns the technology, has to come up with a clear statement on DRS. This will help clear the air about DRS and the manner it is used.