SA vs Ind, day 2 | SA captain, team manager meet match officials to discuss van der Dussen's dismissal

Van der Dussen was adjudged caught behind by the on-field umpire at the stroke of lunch off Shardul Thakur but there were questions on the legality of the catch taken by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met match officials during the lunch break on day two of the second Test to discuss a questionable caught behind dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Elgar and Masubelele wanted to discuss the dismissal with on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

What was discussed between them remains unclear.

However, there was no conclusive evidence that the ball bounced before going into Pant's gloves. Law 2.12 requires conclusive evidence for an on-field decision to be overturned.

"An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire's decision, once made, is final," it states.