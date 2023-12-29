ADVERTISEMENT

SA vs IND, 2nd Test| Temba Bavuma out of Cape Town Test; Dean Elgar to lead South Africa

December 29, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - CENTURION

Dean Elgar, whose brilliant 185 set up the win inside three days against India, will captain South Africa in Temba Bavuma’s absence.

P.K. Ajith Kumar

South Africa’s Dean Elgar. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa’s second Test against India, following his hamstring strain in the opening session of the Centurion Test.

Dean Elgar, whose brilliant 185 set up the win inside three days, will captain in his absence. Zubayr Hamza, who last played a Test in February 2022, has been added to the squad.

“Temba isn’t in great physical state,” coach Shukri Conrad said. “He was ready to bat at every turn, and we were monitoring the situation all the time. When we reached where we reached, not because we felt that was enough, but we felt the potential risk when we sent him out then was that could aggravate the risk even further. We were constantly giving ourselves maximum time so we could give out the right information. If we lost a couple of wickets early, he would have walked in. With 150 runs ahead, I felt it wasn’t necessary to risk Temba.”

