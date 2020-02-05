SA vs AUS | Maxwell back in Australian squad

Despite an outstanding show in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), all-rounder Marcus Stonis was not included in Australia’s ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of South Africa while Glenn Maxwell has been recalled.

“(Stoinis) was unlucky to miss out due to the makeup of the current top order,” Australia men’s national team selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“It is terrific to have a backup player of his calibre in such good form,” he added.

On the other hand, Maxwell, who took a break from international cricket in October 2019 due to mental health issues, has been included in the both Aussies squads and will make his return in national colours.

Australia will take on the Proteas in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs, starting February 21 in Johannesburg.

The squads:

T20I: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

ODI: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.