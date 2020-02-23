SA snatches thrilling win

Opener David Warner scored an unbeaten half-century in vain as Australia blew what appeared to be a comfortable chase to allow South Africa to claim a 12-run victory in the second T20I on Sunday. The series is level 1-1 with the decider to be played in Cape Town on Wednesday.
South Africa posted a below-par 158 for four in their 20 overs as Australia strangled their bright start, but were able to defend the total as the wicket slowed up and the touring side found scoring increasingly difficult.
Warner was unbeaten on 67 from 56 balls and having reached 98 for one in the 13th over, Australia looked odds-on for the victory until South Africa found a way to cut off the boundaries and they finished short on 146 for six.
