Ruturaj makes a bowlers’ job difficult: Hussey

April 05, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated April 06, 2023 12:33 pm IST - Chennai

In the age of power-hitting and innovative shots like scoops and ramps behind the wicket, Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has had tremendous success in the shortest format of the game by being conventional.

The 26-year-old has started the 2023 season of the IPL with a bang, leading the run charts after two matches with scores of 92 and 57.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, who has worked with him closely in the last few years, praised Ruturaj’s exploits, and spoke highly about how he has grown since joining the team in 2019.

“It’s been amazing to watch him develop since he was first here at CSK to where he is. I love his game and how he goes about it,” said Hussey during a recent chat with reporters.

“He doesn’t try to become a big slogger or anything. He plays beautiful cricket shots, has an all-round game and is slowly adding more power. He is making it very difficult for bowlers to bowl to him because he can also hit good balls for fours or sixes,” added the former Australian cricketer.

Ruturaj burst onto the scene with impressive half-centuries at the back end of the IPL in 2020 before becoming the highest run-getter in 2021 with 635 runs.

He played a vital role in Super Kings winning the title two years ago. The 2022 edition was a subdued one, with 368 runs from 14 matches, for the opener.

While he has not had much success in his brief-stint for India in T20s, Hussey believes the Maharashtra opener is one for the future.

“There is no doubt that Ruturaj can play at the international level. He is such a self-aware player and has a great understanding of his game and what he needs to improve. The next time he gets an opportunity to play for India, I think he will have learned his lessons from the previous times and will put those lessons into play to help him succeed,” said Hussey.