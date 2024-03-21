March 21, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings has named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the start of the 2024 IPL season.

He takes over from M.S. Dhoni, who has captained the team since the start of the IPL in 2008, save for a brief period when Ravindra Jadeja was made captain.

Also read | The lure of lucre: On the 17th edition of the IPL and beyond

A brief statement by the team confirmed the shift in captaincy, stating that 27-year-old Gaikwad has been an integral part of the team since 2019, playing 52 matches.

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player. In the 2023 season, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSK began their pre-season training camp on March 2 with the first batch of CSK players landing a day before.

Run machine

Gaikwad made his IPL debut in 2020, playing six games. In 2021, he scored a whopping 635 runs for the team. He secured his place as an opener and has amassed 1,797 at an average of 39.07.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL, CSK retained him for ₹6 crore. Gaikwad also has 17 T20I appearances for the Indian national team and has played in four ODIs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.