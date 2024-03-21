ADVERTISEMENT

Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over Chennai Super Kings captaincy from Dhoni

March 21, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Gaikwad, who joined CSK in 2019, takes over from M.S. Dhoni, who has mostly led the team since the start of the IPL in 2008

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who takes over as captain of the side | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Chennai Super Kings has named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the start of the 2024 IPL season.

He takes over from M.S. Dhoni, who has captained the team since the start of the IPL in 2008, save for a brief period when Ravindra Jadeja was made captain.

Also read | The lure of lucre: On the 17th edition of the IPL and beyond

A brief statement by the team confirmed the shift in captaincy, stating that 27-year-old Gaikwad has been an integral part of the team since 2019, playing 52 matches.

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player. In the 2023 season, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CSK began their pre-season training camp on March 2 with the first batch of CSK players landing a day before.

Run machine

Gaikwad made his IPL debut in 2020, playing six games. In 2021, he scored a whopping 635 runs for the team. He secured his place as an opener and has amassed 1,797 at an average of 39.07.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL, CSK retained him for ₹6 crore. Gaikwad also has 17 T20I appearances for the Indian national team and has played in four ODIs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US