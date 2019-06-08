Ruturaj and Shubman set it up for India

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill slammed imperious centuries as India-A made short work of Sri Lanka-A in the second one-day match at the KSCA Stadium here on Saturday. Chasing 243 for victory, the host cruised home in 33.3 overs, with Gaikwad unbeaten on 125 (94b, 14x4, 4x6).

Man-of-the-match Gill, who scored an elegant 109 (96b, 14x4, 2x6), retired hurt with cramps with the target 17 runs away. India-A now leads the five-match series 2-0.

Gill’s innings was a visual treat, with an array of delightful shots played all around the wicket. The 19-year-old had been dismissed cheaply in the first one-day match, but he made big amends here. He signalled his intentions early on with a hook shot off Asitha Fernando that sailed 20m over the fine-leg boundary. Lahiru Kumara was cover-driven exquisitely, and Akila Dananjaya slog-swept over cow-corner. Gill got to his half-century with a pair of boundaries off Ishan Jayaratne, a front-foot cover drive followed by a glorious back-foot punch.

Gaikwad had been playing second-fiddle at this stage, but he soon went on the offensive, and overtook Gill to three figures. The 22-year-old from Maharashtra had made an unbeaten 187 in the first one-day game; on this occasion, he notched up a 78-ball century. Gaikwad has so far scored 312 runs this series without being dismissed once. India-A’s opening stand, broken only by Gill’s retirement after 30 overs, was worth a massive 226.

Earlier, Sri Lanka-A collapsed to 81 for six after being put in to bat. Shehan Jayasuriya, centurion from the opening game, rode to his side’s rescue yet again, scoring a defiant 101 (139b, 8x4, 1x6). He found able support in Jayaratne, who hammered an unbeaten 73-ball-79, as the pair added 142 runs for the seventh wicket. Jayasuriya could’ve been dismissed on 28 when a miscued shot off Shreyas Gopal ballooned towards short third-man, but Ishan Porel failed to move quickly enough. In the end, though, it would make little difference to the outcome.

The scores: Sri Lanka-A 242 for seven in 50 overs (Shehan Jayasuriya 101, Ishan Jayaratne 79 n.o.) lost to India-A 243 for no loss in 33.3 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 125 n.o., Shubman Gill 109 retd. hurt).