Russell, Rutherford earn West Indies 37-run consolation win against Australia

February 13, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PERTH, Australia

Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford smashed half centuries in a record-breaking sixth-wicket stand to propel the West Indies to 37-run consolation win over Australia in the third and final Twenty20 match on Tuesday.

Russell destroyed the pace and spin of Adam Zampa late in the innings to score 71 off just 29 balls while Rutherford contributed 67 off 40 deliveries as West Indies posted 220-6 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

David Warner briefly kept Australia in the hunt for a 3-0 sweep in the series with 81 off 49 balls before the home team faltered against offspinner Roston Chase and was restricted to 183-5.

Chase, one of the two changes West Indies made for the final game, derailed Australia's pursuit with the wickets of Warner and Josh Inglis in one over to end up with 2-19.

“It’s a very good feeling to come here and get a win,” West Indies captain Rowman Powell said after losing the series 2-1. “The boys showed some heart and courage. We had good plans through the three games but execution let us down.”

Australia fast bowler Xavier Bartlett, who impressed in his ODI debut against the West Indies, continued to prosper in white-ball cricket by getting openers Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers in his debut T20 after Josh Hazlewood was rested for the final game.

Charles edged Barlett's fifth delivery to wicketkeeper Inglis and Mayers played a short ball back onto his stumps in the pacer’s second over.

Zampa had Chase (37) clean bowled soon after the batting powerplay and when Powell edged Aaron Hardie behind the wickets the West Indies stuttered at 79-5 in the ninth over.

But Russell and Rutherford didn’t get bogged down against the pace and revived things with a strong partnership.

They raised the best-ever sixth-wicket stand in a T20 international by contributing an aggressive 139 runs off just 67 balls. Zampa’s penultimate over went for 28 with Russell clubbing four sixes and a four and the legspinner finished with 1-65 – the most expensive figures by an Australia in a T20.

Russell, who hit seven sixes and four boundaries, finally holed out at mid-off in the last over of fast bowler Spencer Johnson (1-49).

Warner was probably playing his last home international as he’s planning to retire from all forms of cricket after the T20 World Cup in June. And he gave Australia a rollicking start by completing his half century off 25 balls.

But the introduction of spinners Akeal Hosein and Chase halted Australia’s pursuit. Captain Mitchell Marsh holed out to Hosein after making 16 and Warner thumped Chase straight to Russell at deep midwicket.

Glenn Maxwell, who made a brisk unbeaten century in the second T20, was clean bowled by Romario Shepherd with a superb leg stump yorker for 12 before Tim David made a rapid unbeaten 41 off 19 balls and reduced the margin of defeat.

“Thought we were in a great position, went for the kill to try and get a few more wickets,” Marsh said. “We were on the wrong end of it, fair play to West Indies.”