Royals settle the issue right in the PowerPlays against Sunrisers

April 03, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the contest in the PowerPlays — first when Rajasthan Royals, put in to bat, scored 85 for one and then when the host scored just 30 for two, chasing 204 for victory.

It was a complete, all-round performance from Royals which helped them record a 72-run win in an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

The host was never in the hunt after left-arm pacer Trent Boult struck twice in the first over of the innings — removing Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi — the latter steering only to see Jason Holder take a brilliant, diving catch at slip — without conceding any run.

Soon, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a four-wicket haul, left Harry Brook bewildered with the wrong one, and later on Jason Holder saw Washington Sundar mistime a pull to be easily caught at mid-on.

Then the seasoned off-spinner R. Ashwin induced an uppish drive from Glenn Phillips straight to covers. Three quick blows which effectively shut Sunrisers out of the game.

Earlier, Royals, put in to bat, were off to a flier with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler handling the bowlers with disdain as they put on 85 in six overs, making most of the PowerPlay.

After Jaiswal started off with some clean hits including an off-drive and a pull of the Sunrisers’ captain Bhuvaneshwar to the fence, Buttler changed gears.

First, Buttler swung Bhuvneshwar for a six, later hit two consecutive sixes off offie Washington in his first over. Even the normally reliable left-arm pacer T. Natarajan too was at the receiving end in his first over.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi provided the much-needed relief, dismissing Buttler, bowled trying to play an off-drive to the one that came back sharply.

Despite Sanju Samson’s breezy knock, the Sunrisers bowlers fought back well, but it wasn’t enough. in the second half, conceding only 83 runs in the last 10 overs and striking at regular intervals.