ADVERTISEMENT

Royals need quick turnaround as they take on Capitals

April 07, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Guwahati

Pranay Rajiv

Captain Sanju Samson will have to take proactive steps to revive his team’s fortunes. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming for a quick turnaround, after losing to Punjab Kings in a close encounter, as it hosts Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Stadium here on Saturday.

Royals failed to predict an early onset of dew against Kings as their bowlers leaked close to 200, which in the end proved to be too much despite a late surge by Shimron Hetmyer and Impact Player Dhruv Jurel.

Capitals have had a torrid start to their season, losing to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans without putting up much of a fight. Their batting has failed to click as a unit, with skipper David Warner’s inability to switch gears holding the side back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Royals are sweating about the fitness of their talismanic opener Jos Buttler, who suffered an injury while fielding against Kings. “We are waiting for our medical staff to confirm Buttler’s fitness. We will make a final call based on that,” said Kumar Sangakkara, Royals head coach.

With the game scheduled for an early start (3.30 p.m.), the dew influence would be considerably reduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US