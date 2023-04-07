Royals need quick turnaround as they take on Capitals

April 07, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming for a quick turnaround, after losing to Punjab Kings in a close encounter, as it hosts Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Stadium here on Saturday.

Royals failed to predict an early onset of dew against Kings as their bowlers leaked close to 200, which in the end proved to be too much despite a late surge by Shimron Hetmyer and Impact Player Dhruv Jurel.

Capitals have had a torrid start to their season, losing to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans without putting up much of a fight. Their batting has failed to click as a unit, with skipper David Warner’s inability to switch gears holding the side back.

Royals are sweating about the fitness of their talismanic opener Jos Buttler, who suffered an injury while fielding against Kings. “We are waiting for our medical staff to confirm Buttler’s fitness. We will make a final call based on that,” said Kumar Sangakkara, Royals head coach.

With the game scheduled for an early start (3.30 p.m.), the dew influence would be considerably reduced.