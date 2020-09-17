IPL | Royal Challengers to honour ‘COVID heroes’

The jersey, with the message displayed on the back, will be worn by players during training and matches.

To honour the tireless efforts of people who have created a positive impact in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will don a jersey with the message ‘My COVID Heroes’ in the IPL.

The jersey, with the message displayed on the back, will be worn by players during training and matches.

In a web conference attended by RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala and players Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and Devdutt Padikkal, the franchise honoured three ‘COVID Heroes’ — Simranjeet Singh, Hetika Shah and Zeeshan Javid.

RCB will also support GiveIndia Foundation by donating proceeds from an auction of the jerseys that players wear in RCB’s first match of the IPL.