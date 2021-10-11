Cricket

IPL Eliminator | RCB choose to bat against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore finshed 3rd at the end of the league stage. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight riders in the IPL Eliminator here on Monday.

Both the teams are unchanged from their previous matches.

Chennai Super Kings have already booked their place in the summit clash on October 15.

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Banaglore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 7:32:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/royal-challengers-bangalore-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-2021-eliminator-sharjah-match-report/article36946770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY