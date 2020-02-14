Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveils new logo ahead of 13th IPL season

A few days back, RCB deleted its profile picture from its official twitter handle before removing all posts from its Instagram account too.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday unveiled its new logo ahead of the upcoming season starting March 29.

The club said the new logo design, which features a lion, “embodies the bold and fearless attitude” of the side.

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore. We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold,” he added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore recently announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.

A few days back RCB deleted its profile picture from its official twitter handle before removing all posts from its Instagram account too.

The club’s top players such as skipper Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers had posted queries on the changes a few days back.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 10:36:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/royal-challengers-bangalore-unveils-new-logo-ahead-of-13th-ipl-season/article30817625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY