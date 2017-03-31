Royal Challengers Bangalore look to break final jinx

Strengths

With the presence of star players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Shane Watson, Royal Challengers Bangalore are capable of breaking their jinx in tournament finals and lifting their maiden IPL title. The team finished runners-up in 2016, losing a final for the third time. The team also has good bowlers like Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sreenath Arvind. The franchise spent big on getting Tymal Mills, the left-arm fast bowler from England.

Weaknesses

With just days to go for their first match, on April 5, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been hit by injuries to two key batsmen, KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli. Rahul, who performed brilliantly in the Test series against England and Australia, will miss the IPL as he will be flying to London to undergo surgery in his shoulder. Kohli’s shoulder too is suspect, and after missing the fourth Test against Australia, he said he needed a “few more weeks” to make a full recovery. It’s uncertain how long Kohli will sit out, but he will join the squad on April 2 for an assessment. AB de Villiers will lead the side in Kohli’s absence. Rahul’s absence means that the team is a wicketkeeper short. It could mean de Villiers stepping in for this role as well.

In 2016, RCB’s biggest weakness was their bowling, as they struggled to defend big targets. They will be looking to rectify that this season.

Big purchases at the 2017 auction (in INR)

Tymal Mills (12 crore), Aniket Choudhary (INR 2 crore), Pawan Negi (1 crore)

How they finished in 2016

In 2016, RCB suffered the heartbreak of losing in the final, at home, to Sunrisers Hyderabad. They began the tournament very poorly, winning just two of their first seven matches, before making a stunning comeback. They won seven out of their next eight games and qualified for the final. A big factor in their comeback was Kohli, who scored four centuries in the season. With Kohli and de Villiers playing pivotal roles, it was expected that RCB would lift the trophy in 2016. But the team was stumped by David Warner’s side in the final.

Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Sreenath Aravind, Avesh Khan, Samuel Badree, Stuart Binny, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aniket Choudhary, AB de Villiers, Praveen Dubey, Chris Gayle, Travis Head, Iqbal Abdulla, Kedar Jadhav, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Tabraiz Shamsi, Billy Stanlake, Shane Watson.

Head coach - Daniel Vettori, Assistant coach - Bharat Arun, Trent Woodhill - Batting and fielding Coach.

Availability of foreign players

The foreign players are expected to be available for the full tournament.

Likely XI for the first match

Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers (captain/wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal, Stuart Binny, Kedar Jadhav and Pawan Negi.