Root's run-scoring streak faces tough test against India, Australia: Ian Chappell

Joe Root's impressive form since resigning as England captain will be put to test in the upcoming series against India and Australia when his skills against pacers and spinners will be "scrutinised", reckons Australian great Ian Chappell.

With 10 centuries in just 54 innings over the past two and a half years, Root has gone past Sir Alastair Cook as England's highest Test run-scorer.

"Root's phenomenal run-making will again be tested when first he faces India at home and then Australia away. In those two series, Root will be facing the best attacks in Test cricket, and his technique against both pace and spin will again be fully scrutinised," the 81-year-old wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

India are scheduled to tour England for a four-match Test series next summer and the Three Lions will face the challenge to regain the Ashes later next year in Australia.

"Those are difficult challenges that Root and England will face in the future. Currently, they're desperately involved in a bid to win after Pakistan levelled their three-game series with a spin-revolution victory against a clueless England."

The Ben Stokes-led side is currently under the pump after Pakistan levelled the three-match series 1-1. The third Test begins on October 24.

"As the most technically gifted, Root will have the task of convincing his fellow team-mates that numerous versions of the sweep shot aren't the ideal way to combat good spinners. Despite Root's proven talent, that will be a very difficult task," he added.

Since his remarkable 73 on debut Test versus England, Root has emerged as the England batting mainstay but he has yet to score a century in Australia.

Chappell feels his vulnerability to being caught behind suggests a need to reassess his approach to extra bounce on Australian pitches.

"Root was born to make runs. He's a joy to watch, as he balances a solid technique with the desire to score at every opportunity," Chappell wrote "One of the few anomalies in Root's record is his failure to score a Test century in Australia despite having played 27 innings there. His last chance to rectify that statistic will likely come in 2025-26, when - barring injury or retirement - he will play another Ashes series.

"It's not as though Root has performed poorly in Australia, as his average of around 35 is respectable. However, the lack of a century despite making nine scores in excess of 50 is most unlike Root.

"In Australia, the four main bowlers have dismissed Root a number of times and this could be pointed to as a weakness. Nevertheless there's an easy answer: if you're going to be dismissed, it's preferable to get out to a good bowler.

"The more worrying Root statistic in Australia is the number of times he's been caught behind. Keepers have had a bonanza as ten times they've clasped Root's edges in just 27 innings.

"While he could counter with "you've got to be good enough to nick 'em", it does suggest he needs to re-assess the extra bounce Australian pitches provide," Chappell added.

