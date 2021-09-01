Root reclaims top spot

Back at No. 1 after six years

Opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday toppled his skipper Virat Kohli to become top-ranked Indian batsman after being placed fifth in the latest ICC men’s Test Player Rankings.

Rohit’s scores of 19 and 59 in the third Test lifted him one place to a career-best fifth position, seven rating points more than Kohli for an aggregate of 773.

The last time someone other than Kohli was the top-ranked India batter was in November 2017, when Cheteshwar Pujara was second and Kohli fifth.

R. Jadeja and Ashwin held on to their third and fourth spots in the Test all-rounder rankings, which is headed by West Indies’ Jason Holder.

England captain Joe Root’s sublime form against India has helped him reclaim the top spot for batters after nearly six years.