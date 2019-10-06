Rohit was incredible: Pujara

Revealing why India declared late on day four, senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said here on Saturday, “We did not want to bowl too many overs because we wanted to keep the ball hard for the start of day five.”

Cracks on the pitch

He added, “You don’t want to end up bowling too many overs. Once the ball gets soft it is slightly easier to bat. We picked up a crucial wicket so as a team we are happy with the way things went today. There are cracks on the pitch and variable bounce.”

About an exchange of words with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, Pujara said, “It is always like that when you are facing a fast bowler. There was nothing personal. I always enjoy such challenges, they motivate me to bat well. When the fast bowlers are running in and things don’t go their way, they do get frustrated.”

On Rohit Sharma’s batting, Pujara said, “He batted really well in the first innings, but to play all those strokes that he did on this wicket in the second innings was special. That 169-run partnership between us today was crucial. Our communication was good as we have batted together since our under-19 days. It was a joy to watch him from the non-striker’s end.”

Weighing in on all those sixes from Rohit, Pujara said, “Hitting sixes is his strength, he is incredible. As a Test batsman who wants to improve his ODI and T20 cricket, there is a lot to learn from him.”

South Africa’s Vernon Philander said, “There is a bit there for the spinners but in saying that we batted 130 overs in the first innings. So they had to make sure they got enough runs on board first of all. No game is a safe game. It's a good wicket, the batters are in good form and hopefully we can get a good start tomorrow.”

Philander sounded a warning. “I still think we are in with a shot. Hopefully we come ready tomorrow, bat well and take it real close.”

Turning his attention to the surface, Philander said, “I think the last time we came here, the wickets were a lot worse. I think we can bat one whole day, like their batters showed today. Rohit got in and got a good hundred, so hopefully two of our guys can get in and get big hundreds.”

Different ball game

Queried whether Rohit could succeed as an opener abroad, Philander said, “I think it’s difficult to compare when you play at home to when you play abroad, it’s a different ball game. But he scored the runs, what more do you want? All the best to him.”