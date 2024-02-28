GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rohit, Virat remain in top bracket; Kishan, Iyer dropped from BCCI central contracts

Six cricketers feature in the A category, including R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya

February 28, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India’s Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer take a run during the second one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa, in Ranchi.

India’s Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer take a run during the second one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli retained their place in the top bracket but the out-of-favour duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded after ignoring the directive to play the Ranji Trophy as the BCCI unveiled its centrally contracted players for this year on February 28.

Rohit, Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja figured in the A plus category, the highest bracket of the BCCI's central contracts list.

"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the statement added.

Six cricketers feature in the A category, including R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have got B category contracts.

As many as 15 have been handed C category contracts including Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

The selection committee has also recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Akash Deep had impressed on debut in the recent fourth Test against England, which India won to seal the series.

In a departure from the norm, the BCCI this time has not mentioned the remuneration of the players across the four categories.

Cricketers are normally paid ₹7 crore per annum in the A plus bracket, ₹5 crore in A, ₹3 crore in B and ₹1 crore in the C category, over and above their match fees.

