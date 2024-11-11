 />
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ‘incredibly hungry’, says Gautam Gambhir

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir dismisses theories that he is under pressure after India's 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand.

Updated - November 11, 2024 10:58 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A file photo of Gautam Gambir (left) with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

A file photo of Gautam Gambir (left) with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday (November 11, 2024) put up a stout defence of under-pressure skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, saying they are still "incredibly hungry" to perform and will bounce back in Australia.

Also read:Chakaravarthy’s 5/17 in vain as India lose to South Africa by three wickets in 2nd T20I

Gambhir also dismissed theories that he is under pressure after India's 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand.

"There are incredible people in the dressing room who have done a great job," Gambhir said during the pre-departure press conference.

"I am not feeling the heat. It's an honour and privilege to coach the Indian team."

The first Test starts in Perth on November 22.

When asked if he feels pressure like Duncan Fletcher's time when team was in transition, he replied: "I am not thinking about transition but the five Test matches. Transition or no transition, if that has to happen, will happen but I see some incredibly tough characters in that dressing room who are hungry to do well."

The coach informed that Jasprit Bumrah, as the designated vice-captain, will lead the side if in the series-opening Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for personal reasons.

He also said the team has options in KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the opener's slot.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:42 am IST

