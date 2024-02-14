GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rohit Sharma to captain India in this year's T20 World Cup

February 14, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Rajkot

PTI
Rohit Sharma during the net practice ahead of the third Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat on February 13, 2024.

Rohit Sharma during the net practice ahead of the third Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat on February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

India will be playing the T20 World Cup 2024, to be organised in the Caribbean and the U.S., under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah at an event here on Wednesday.

India have had Hardik Pandya as their full-time skipper in the shortest format but the heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup to Australia have reignited the murmurs of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit returning for the T20 showpiece in June.

ALSO READ
Ind vs Eng Tests | The way things fit together is the essence of good selection

"In 2023 (final) at Ahmedabad, even though we did not win the World Cup after 10 straight wins, we won hearts. I want to promise you that in 2024 (T20 World Cup) in Barbados (venue for the final), under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, ham Bharat ka jhanda gaadenge (we will hoist the Indian flag)," Shah said at the end of his speech.

Shah was present at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Khanderi, which was renamed after veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, as the chief guest.

Shah made a speech in front of a gathering of several dignitaries including former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

The event also featured current chief selector Ajit Agarkar, incumbent head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and a few members of the Indian team support staff.

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20 World Cup / Twenty20

