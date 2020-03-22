Rohit Sharma takes a dig at ICC

Rohit Sharma on Sunday took a dig at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his name did not feature in a poll initiated by the apex body on who has got the best pull shot in international cricket.
The ICC tweeted a collage of Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting, Herschelle Gibbs and Virat Kohli asking “which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?”
Rohit, the only batsman to score three double hundreds in the ODIs, responded by tweeting, “Someone’s missing here?? Not easy to work from home I guess.”
He also looked at the brighter side of the virus lockdown in his tweet.
