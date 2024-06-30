Rohit Sharma says there was ‘nothing better’ to say goodbye with elusive World Cup trophy

Rohit Sharma had never thought about retiring from T20 Internationals but like Virat Kohli, the charismatic Indian skipper had to make way for the younger generation and he said there was "nothing better" than saying goodbye with an elusive World Cup trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to select media after a thrilling seven-run win in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Rohit said he could not have picked a better time to leave the T20 format. However, he was quick to add that he would continue playing the IPL.

"I don't make decisions like this about my future. Whatever I feel is right from inside I try to do that. I don't think much about the future or whether I would play this World Cup after the ODI World Cup last year," the 37-year-old swashbuckler said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I never thought that I would retire from T20s. But the situation is such, I thought it is the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye," added Rohit when asked if would have retired from T20s earlier if India won the ODI World Cup at home seven months ago.

'Sab likha hua hai'

India could not cross the finishing line in the ODI showpiece despite being the most balanced team in the tournament. They also had to endure a loss to Australia at the World Test Championship final last June.

Using a popular Hindi film line, Rohit said the triumph here was written in the stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jo likha hain who hone wala hain, ye likha tha but humko pata nahi hain kee kab likha hain. Nahi toh hum aaram se aate and bolte 'likha hain' aur ho jayega (I believe that what is written is going to happen. I think it was written. But obviously you don't know before the match. Otherwise, we would have easily come and said, it's written)," he quipped.

"Everything has to fall in place. As you saw, we were way behind the game. At one point, it seemed like they would win easily," he said referring to South Africa gaining the upper hand courtesy Heinrich Klaasen's blazing 52 off 27 balls.

Life has come full circle for Rohit, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup win under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his T20 journey since then, he said: "I was told that I started in 2007, won the World Cup and I am leaving the game after winning the World Cup. So that's a tailor-made situation for me. A proper full circle. So I'm very happy with this." "I was 20 years old at that time. I tell my players to try perform their role. I had a role at that time. I used to bat at 5 or 6 number. So, it was very important to finish well for us.

"I understand the game much better now, having played for so many years. So, it's been brilliant," he said adding that it is a big challenge to play and captain in all three formats.

Considering the circumstances and India's long wait for a title, the win on Saturday was one of the greatest of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This has to be the greatest time I can say that. It's only because how desperately I wanted to win this. So, all the runs, all the runs that I've scored in all these years, I think it does matter, but I'm not big on stats and all of that.

"Winning games for India, winning trophies for India, that is what I look forward to all the time. And having this now right beside me probably has to be, I don't know, honestly, I don't know if it's the greatest or what but it is definitely one of the greatest," said Rohit.

He went down on his knees after the victory was sealed. On that emotional moment, Rohit said he was desperate for the trophy.

"...it was very emotional. I wanted this badly. So, it's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me.

"And I'm going to, I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that," he said.

Kohli and Dravid deserved this high

He also acknowledged the massive contribution of batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who came good in the final with a crucial 76 after a lean tournament overall, and outgoing coach Rahul Dravid.

"More than any one of us, Rahul bhai deserved that trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was left in his cabinet. I am very happy from all of us on behalf of the entire team that we could actually do this for him," he said.

"Look, Virat has been a champion player without a doubt. And we all know what he has done for us. At some point everyone has to say goodbye to the game and Virat was very clear that this is what he wanted to do and he was very clear before the start of the tournament as well.

"I am very happy for him that he batted like he did in the finals," added Rohit.

A lot was said by people who don’t even know me one percent: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya believes in leading his life with a lot of grace and he has no issues with people who don’t know him one percent but said a lot about him in the middle of his disappointing campaign as Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL.

Having replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik was a subject of ridicule and was booed by fans of his own team in the IPL. Mumbai could not qualify for the play-offs and his own performance as captain and player was also questioned.

However, he silenced his critics with an all-round show in the T20 World Cup.

“I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don’t know even know me one percent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond.

“Even difficult times, they don’t last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose.

“It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct yourself. I am sure the same people will be happy,” said Hardik after the T20 World Cup final victory over South Africa here on Saturday.

Hardik defended 16 runs in the final to ensure a famous win for his team.

“To be honest, I was enjoying. Very few get these life changing opportunities. It could have gone the other way as well today but I see it glass half full and not glass half empty.

“I was not taking pressure and focussing on my skill sets. This was a moment written in the stars,” he said when asked about the high pressure scenario.

Hardik is expected to captain India in the shortest format following Rohit’s retirement. The next T20 World Cup is in India in 2026 but he is not looking too far ahead.

“2026 is a long time away. Very happy for Rohit and Virat. Very special two giants of Indian cricket who thoroughly deserved this.

“Been amazing playing this format with them. We will miss them but this is the best farewell they could get. Happy for them to end like this,” added the star all-rounder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.