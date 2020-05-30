Cricket

Rohit Sharma nominated for Khel Ratna

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated Rohit Sharma for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna while Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma have been recommended for the Arjuna Award.

Rohit Sharma, ICC’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, became the first player to hit five centuries in one edition in the 50-over World Cup.

Dhawan holds the record for the fastest Test century on debut, and was also the quickest Indian to reach the 2000 and 3000-run mark in ODIs. Ishant has been spearheading the pace attack. All-rounder Deepti has the highest individual ODI score (188) by an Indian and is also the only Indian spinner to take six wickets in an ODI innings (six for 20).

