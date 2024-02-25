Rohit Sharma completes 4000 Test runs during fourth match against England

February 25, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Ranchi, Jharkhand

India skipper Rohit Sharma completed his 4000 Test runs during the second innings of the fourth Test against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday as he came out to bat during the 192-run chase.

In the first innings, Rohit could not score much and was dismissed for just two while in the second innings, he is unbeaten at 24*.

Rohit has not been able to capitalise on the starts that he has got in the series so far. In the four matches so far he has scored 266 runs at an average of 38 and at a strike rate of 65.35 with one century (131 in Rajkot).

In 58 Tests, Rohit has scored 4,003 runs at an average of 44.97, with the best score of 212. He has smashed 11 centuries and 16 fifties in 100 innings.

Coming to the match, India ended their day at 40/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) unbeaten with 152 runs more to win the five-match series.

In their second innings, England was bundled out for just 145 runs, with Zak Crawley (60 in 91 balls, with seven fours) and Jonny Bairstow (30 in 42 balls, with three fours) offering some fight. Spinners took all the 10 wickets for India, with Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) leading the bowlers. England led by 191 runs and set India a target of 192 runs to take the series win by 3-1.

Earlier, India was bundled out for 307 in their first innings in reply to England’s first innings total of 353. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal (73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six) firing once again, India was left struggling at 219/7. It was wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (90 in 149 balls, with six fours and four sixes) who joined forces with Kuldeep (28 in 131 balls) to stitch a 76 run stand for the eighth wicket and India managed to score above 300 runs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir troubled Indian batters and took a five-wicket haul (5/119). Tom Hartley (3/68) and James Anderson (2/48) were also great with the ball.

England chose to bat first and put up 353 runs in their first innings, driven by a comeback century by their premier batter Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, 10 fours), a half-century from Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and Akash Deep (3/83) were the top bowlers for India.