Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 sixes in IPL

April 23, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Mumbai:

In 233 matches, Rohit Sharma has scored 6,058 runs at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of 130.22. He has one century and 41 half-centuries in league, with the best score of 109*.

Asian News International

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma touched the mark of 250 sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, becoming the first-ever Indian to do so.

The 'Hitman' as he is known to millions, accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his side's home arena of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

In the match, Rohit played a knock of 44 runs in 27 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 162. He was caught and bowled by Liam Livingstone during the run-chase of 215.

He is the third player overall to have hit 250 or more sixes in IPL.

The top five players with the most sixes in IPL history: Chris Gayle - 357, AB De Villiers - 251, Rohit Sharma - 250, MS Dhoni - 235, Virat Kohli - 229

