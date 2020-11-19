Rohit Sharma begins training at NCA

Rohit Sharma started his fitness training at the National Cricket Academy here on Thursday.
Rohit is not part of India’s limited-overs squad but was included in the revised Test squad. Though Rohit said he was absolutely fine, the BCCI felt he needed more time to recover from the hamstring injury he had suffered during the IPL.
Rohit’s fitness has become even more crucial since regular skipper Virat Kohli won’t be available after the first Test in Australia as his wife Anushka Sharma is expecting.
On Wednesday, Ishant Sharma, who is also doing his injury rehab at the NCA, bowled full tilt under the supervision of chief selector Sunil Joshi and NCA head Rahul Dravid.
Ishant and Rohit will fly to Australia together and undergo a 14-day quarantine before joining the team.
