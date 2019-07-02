Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in 2019 World Cup

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday surpassed David Warner (currently 516) to become the leading run-getter in the ongoing World Cup after scoring his fourth hundred of the tournament.

With his 26th ODI hundred, that came against Bangladesh, Rohit equalled Kumar Sangakkara’s record of scoring most tons in a World Cup edition.

The Sri Lankan great had slammed four centuries in the 2015 edition.

Rohit has amassed 544 runs so far in the tournament, while Warner’s tally stands at 516.

Rohit, who was dropped by Tamim Iqbal early in his innings, went on to make 104 off 92 balls including seven fours and five sixes.

On way to his back-to-back century, the 32-year-old also became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to breach the 500-run barrier in a World Cup.

Tendulkar had amassed 500-plus runs in the 1996 and 2003 editions.

Overall, Rohit has now scored five World Cup hundreds with the first one coming in 2015.