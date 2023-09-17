Rohit Sharma: Axar to miss first two ODIs against Australia; Shreyas is 99 per cent fit

September 17, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Colombo

Axar Patel is set to miss at least the first two ODIs against Australia, starting Friday, while Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of being match-fit for the series-opener, according to India captain Rohit Sharma.

“Axar had a small (muscular) tear. It looks like maybe a week or ten days (to heal), I don’t know. We have to see how that injury progresses. Some guys recover quickly, and I hope that’s the case with him,” Rohit said after India won the Asia Cup final with a facile victory against Sri Lanka.

“I am not sure whether he will be able to play the first two games against Australia at home. But we will wait and see.”

During Friday’s run-chase versus Bangladesh, Axar hurt his wrist and was hit with a throw on the forearm of his bowling hand. He was replaced with Washington Sundar for the final.

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, has been on the sidelines ever since suffering back spasm minutes before the toss against Pakistan last Sunday. Rohit was confident Shreyas will be match-fit for the Indore game.

“Shreyas was not available for this game because certain parameters were kept for him to tick off. I think today he completed most of it. I should say he is alright 99 per cent as of now,” Rohit added.

“But he looks good, he batted and fielded for long hours, and he was on the ground long before we came to the ground. I don’t think it is a worry for us.”

It will be interesting to see if India decides to retain Washington for the series against Australia instead of letting him travel for the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this week.

Despite Washington calling up for the Asia Cup final, Rohit stated that veteran offspinner R. Ashwin is not ruled out of the World Cup.

“As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line, I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us,” Rohit said.

“He was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru). I have been very clear with players about their roles. Everyone is in the loop.”