Rohit moves up in the rankings

Rohit Sharma’s third career double hundred in the just-concluded series against Sri Lanka has pushed him up two spots to fifth in the latest ICC ODI batsmen rankings. It’s the first time that Rohit has crossed the 800-point mark as he ended the three-match ODI series with 816.

Though he had a career-high third in February 2016, he reached a personal high of 825 points after his unbeaten 208 in the third ODI at Mohali.

Rohit’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has gained one slot to reach 14th. Virat Kohli still leads the chart with 876 points, ahead of South African A.B. de Villiers (872).

Among the bowlers, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has moved up 23 places to be 28th after finishing with six wickets in the series.

There has been no change in the ICC ODI team rankings. India (second, 119 points) could have overtaken South Africa (121) to take top position with a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka but that was ruled out after it lost the opening match.