Rohit, Hardik, Suryakumar, Krunal join MI squad

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav on Monday joined the Mumbai Indians squad here ahead of the IPL, starting on April 9.

The four players were on national duty for the ODI series against England. The franchise posted a video of its skipper Rohit arriving in Mumbai on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, Hardik, Krunal and Suryakumar had linked up with the MI squad.

While Krunal made his ODI debut in the series, Suryakumar failed to make the playing XI in all three matches. Suryakumar had made his India debut in the T20I series against England. The 30-year-old produced a sensational half century on his debut.

“Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country,” Suryakumar said.

“And now, I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead.”