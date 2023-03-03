ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit defends nature of pitch, says batters let team down

March 03, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Indore

We knew what we were getting into, surfaces decided before start of series: India captain

S. Dinakar

If only! Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to be discussing what could have gone wrong. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Disappointment was writ large on Rohit Sharma’s visage. The defeat at the dustbowl at the Holkar Stadium had hurt him.

His eyes swooped across the gathering, picking out little things and then he strongly defended the nature of the pitch in the third Test here.

Everyone’s call

Rohit said, “When the series starts we decide what kind of pitches we’ve got to play on. This was everyone’s call to play on such pitches. I don’t think we are putting pressure on our own batters.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “When we win, everything looks good. Nobody talks about batting. When we lose, these things come out. We’ve decided we want to play on such pitches. We know things can turn against us too, but we’re ready for it.”

Rohit said a majority of Indian batters fell to poor shots in the first innings. “We did not put enough runs on the board.”

On Tests finishing in three days, he said this was not happening in India alone. “The batters have to adapt to the conditions for the Tests to last longer,” he said.

Queried about plans for a greentop in Ahmedabad, Rohit replied, “We will address it in Ahmedabad.”

Still on pitches, he said, ‘Honestly, this pitch talk is just getting too much. Everytime we play in India, the only focus is on the pitch.”

About former cricketers criticising such pitches, Rohit said, “I don’t think they’ve played on pitches like this.”

Rohit termed his chat outside the dressing room with Ishan Kishan “extremely personal.”

What the doctor ordered: Shreyas Iyer launched a counterattack just when India needed it, but fell to a brilliant catch by Usman Khawaja. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On Pujara and Shreyas

Talking about Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit said, ‘When you’re playing on pitches like this, you need a Shreyas Iyer kind of an innings. Someone who can take down the bowlers. Pujara being Pujara, loves spending time in the middle, he wants to grind it out.”

Rohit said Nathan Lyon, given his consistency and variety, was the finest contemporary overseas spinner to visit India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US