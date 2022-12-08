Rohit, Chahar, Sen ruled out of 3rd ODI against Bangladesh, confirms Dravid

December 08, 2022 10:08 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Dhaka

Three Indian players, including Captain Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh due to their injuries. Injuries continued to hamper India's tour of Bangladesh. Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit is among the three players who will miss the final ODI against Bangladesh. Dravid stated that Rohit will head to Mumbai to consult an expert.

Talking about the injuries that have plagued the team, the coach stated that they have been unfortunate not to have the full squad at their disposal.A call on the Indian skipper's participation in the Test series would only be taken after that.

"Rohit will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not, I'm not sure. It's too soon to say that," Rahul Dravid said in a post-match press conference.

Deepak Chahar, who only bowled three overs in the second ODI in Dhaka, was also ruled out of the final ODI as was Kuldeep Sen, who missed the match on Wednesday." All three of them won't play the next game for sure," Dravid said after the game which India lost narrowly after Rohit's late heroics.

The skipper suffered an injury to his thumb while fielding in Bangladesh's batting innings attempting a catch. The ball hit his thumb and he was seen bleeding as he walked off. He praised Rohit Sharma's innings that gave India a chance at winning the match even after suffering a grave injury.

"Phenomenal for him to show that courage. He had a dislocation and had to go to the hospital to get it set, stitches in hand, couple of injections. Credit to him he went out and give us a chance," Dravid said.Speaking about Iyer's innings he said, "Yeah it was crucial. The partnership with Axar was beautiful. The result would have been different if they had batted for 30-40 runs but they played well and brought us back into the game."

Coming to the match, Bangladesh survived a late blitz from an injured Rohit Sharma to secure a narrow five-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday. Playing with a heavily bandaged left thumb, the gallant half-century from the Indian captain could not save India from a consecutive ODI series defeat in Bangladesh as Mustafizur Rahman defended 20 runs from the last over to secure a win for his team.

Easwaran likely to replace Rohit

Meanwhile, India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharma’s replacement for the upcoming two Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14. Skipper Rohit, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation, is likely to be out of the Test series.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back to back hundreds in ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Easwaran scored 141 in first A Test and was 144 not out at stumps on day two of the second Test.

While Easwaran might come in as Rohit’s cover, it will be stand in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

India’s bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn’t played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway.

While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a back up left arm spinner unless some out of box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav in the mix.

Surya has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai’s second Ranji Trophy game this season.