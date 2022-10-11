Roger Binny set to be elected unopposed as BCCI president

Former cricketer Roger Binny. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Roger Binny, one of the architects of India's 1983 World Cup triumph and the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association, has arrived at the BCCI headquarters to file his nomination papers for the BCCI President's post. Binny is set to be elected unopposed on October 18.

Binny is thus likely to become the third Test cricketer to head the BCCI. The other two are the Maharaja of Vizianagaram and Sourav Ganguly, whose term will end at the BCCI annual general meeting on October 18.

The two-day window for filing nomination papers opens on Tuesday.

Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is set to continue for a second term as the secretary of the Board. Another Bharatiya Janata Party heavyweight from Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, is the frontrunner for the treasurer's post.

Should Shelar, who along with other candidates arrived at the BCCI headquarters, is asked to be a BCCI office-bearer, he will have to pull out from the Mumbai Cricket Association election. On Monday, Shelar filed his nomination papers for MCA president's post for the October 20 election.

Arun Dhumal, the incumbent treasurer and a sibling of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, is set to be appointed the chairman of Indian Premier League. While Assam's Devajit Saikia is set to take over as the joint secretary, Rajeev Shukla is set for another term as the vice-president.