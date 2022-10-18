Roger Binny elected 36th BCCI President, replaces Sourav Ganguly

Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue for a second term as the secretary of the BCCI.

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 14:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of former cricketer Roger Binny at BCCI office in Mumbai. Binny has been elected the new president of the BCCI | Photo Credit: PTI

Former cricketer Roger Binny has been elected as the 36th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the Annual General Meeting of India’s top cricket body. He replaces Sourav Ganguly, who held the post since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI was held in Mumbai. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.

Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue for a second term as the secretary of the Board, and Rajeev Shukla also retains his post as vice-president.

Binny, 67, represented India in 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs. He was one of the architects of India’s 1983 World Cup triumph and president of Karnataka State Cricket Association. He previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Mamata bats for Sourav Ganguly, asks PM Modi to allow him contest ICC polls

He is the third Test cricketer to head the BCCI after Maharaja of Vizianagaram and Sourav Ganguly, whose term ended at the BCCI AGM.

Binny was elected unopposed at the AGM. It was also decided that BJP MLA Ashish Shelar would succeed Arun Dhumal as treasurer of the BCCI. Dhumal has been appointed as the next chairman of the Indian Premier League.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The general body also approved the launch of the Women’s Indian Premier League, which is set to begin in 2023.

No discussion on ICC chairmanship

However, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month.

“As far as India’s representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official who attended the AGM told PTI.

It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman’s position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app