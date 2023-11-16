HamberMenu
My job is to ensure the system’s overall development, says Robin Singh about his stint with the TNCA

November 16, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Chennai:

S. Dipak Ragav
Robin was announced as a consultant by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for its Academy and satellite centres on a two-year contract.

| Photo Credit: TNCA

Former India cricketer Robin Singh was one of the key members of Tamil Nadu’s last Ranji Trophy-winning squad (1987-88), topping the run-charts (555 runs) for the team, including a century in the final against Railways.

Post his playing career, the all-rounder has coached at different levels from junior India teams, IPL sides and national teams, including a stint as the fielding coach of the Indian team between 2007 and 2009.

On Wednesday, in a homecoming of sorts, Robin was announced as a consultant by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for its Academy and satellite centres on a two-year contract.

“The secretary called, and we chatted about how I could assist the State. I have not been involved with TN in the past, so I felt I could come in as a consultant,” said Robin in a chat with The Hindu.

Optimisation of resources

Elaborating on his role and remit, Robin said, “I will be looking at the systems in place and see how it can be updated. It is not about changing a lot but more about optimising it to help the players. I will be working closely with P.C. Prakash (TNCA Academy Director) and give some guidelines for the satellite centres,” he added.

As someone who has worked with the India u-19 and ‘A’ teams, Robin also touched upon the importance of age-group cricket.

“It is a very critical part. We have done well in certain levels and not so in others. So it is important to understand why and upgrade the standard so that we can compete in every part of the country,” said the former India all-rounder, who was recently the Director of Cricket and Head Coach of the UAE national team.

While stressing the importance of things like fitness and equipping the coaches, physios and trainers, the former India cricketer said, “I have already started doing some groundwork and been collecting data based on which I can then give my inputs. The coaches have been appointed, and I don’t want to enter their space. It is more about finding ways to improve players and bringing in a certain work ethic to help us get back to winning ways, especially in the four-day format.”

