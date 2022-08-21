Roadblocks in the revolution

Wanted, adaptability: Stokes and McCullum will now have to devise a second line of defence. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The sporting pilgrims at Lord’s may have yearned for a pulsating Test lasting five days but the South African attack deigned otherwise. It was no surprise that the first encounter between England and South Africa concluded within three days.

The visitor’s innings and 12-run triumph over a stunned host on Friday belied England’s terrific start to its cricketing summer highlighted through four victories in the game’s longest format. Those wins also ushered in the adrenaline-infused Bazball approach that new coach Brendon McCullum, in tandem with skipper Ben Stokes, propagated.

Shedding the blinkers

Batters shed their defensive blinkers and fourth-innings pursuits were treated like a jaunty night out in town. As a spectacle it was surreal. It was a template that also mirrored McCullum’s approach during his playing days and one that found a welcome echo from Stokes, who chased the improbable in the nerve-wracking 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s while sneaking past a combative New Zealand.

Closer home in India, none will forget McCullum’s unbeaten 158 off 73 balls that helped Kolkata Knight Riders seal its contest against host Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League’s inaugural game in 2008.

The same batter as New Zealand skipper, attempted a swipe against Australia’s Mitchell Starc in the 2015 World Cup final at Melbourne and walked away to the sound of clattering stumps. Aggression cuts both ways.

England, used to either setting the pace of the match or staging a rousing comeback, ran into a doughty South African unit.

Rival captain Dean Elgar employed his speedsters Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi while spinner Keshav Maharaj too had his time. That Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow between them scored a meagre 32 also hurt England.

Test cricket with its twin arcs of being relatively slow while still being engrossing, needs its share of fun and Bazball infused that quirky element. But England needs Plan B. There are times batters need to play time and Tests offer that rare bridge between triumph and defeat — the draw.

At times even stalemates can be interesting. It remains to be seen if England will stick with its breakneck speed or strike a balance while the series moves to Manchester and then to the Oval.

That England lasted just 82.4 overs across both its batting stints may be a cause for worry for McCullum. But it is not the end of the road.

India once scored 36 and still found enough strength to get past Australia in a splendid Test series Down Under. Just that Bazball may need a fresh twist over the next fortnight.