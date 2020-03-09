Road Safety World Series | Sehwag applauds Tendulkar’s win obsession

Rolling back the years: Virendra Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar once again provided the entertainment in a big win.

MUMBAI

09 March 2020 21:03 IST

‘I enjoyed batting with him and watching from the other end’

In keeping with his gift for timing when batting, Virender Sehwag drew a parallel between safety in cricket and road safety.

The opener was responding to questions after an entertaining 74 not out for India Legends against West Indies Legends.

He used the pace off the Wankhede track, was in his comfort zone when rocking back for sizzling cuts and backed his instincts for brutal strokes in an unbeaten knock, laced with 11 boundaries, to walk away with the Man of the Match award in the Unacademy Road Safety World Series opening game.

Advertising

Advertising

Asked about safety in cricket and on the road, Sehwag said: “If I go out to bat without helmet or pads, the chances of getting hurt is higher. “Wearing a seatbelt when driving is as critical. Awareness about road safety is very important.”

The game — won by seven wickets by India Legends — was played in front of packed stands. “I was surprised at the crowd coming to watch us. I was not expecting a full house, so thanks to the Mumbai crowd,” Sehwag said, adding: “I enjoyed batting with Tendulkar and watching him from the other end.”

The two crowd-pullers rolled back the years. Sehwag quipped: “A few strokes by him in the PowerPlays were amazing.

“Watching him explode into those shots gave the impression that he is still competing and not retired. He is focussed on winning this game. Tendulkar is serious, whether gully cricket or an international match, he tries to win.”

Sehwag brought out a humorous aspect from the first wicket stand with the India captain.

“Tendulkar told me not to take risks, then would tap the ball and attempt a quick run, or would call me for a second and then decide against it.

“It was fun. We tease each other, but his seriousness at cricket is appreciated.”