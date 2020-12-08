Roach and Dowrich return home

Kiwi keeper Watling set to return from injury

New Zealand’s number one wicketkeeper B-J. Watling is set to return from hamstring strain for the second Test against the West Indies, while the tourists suffered a double blow on Tuesday with Kemar Roach and Shane Dowrich ruled out.

Pace bowler Roach is returning home following the death of his father last week while wicketkeeper Dowrich continues to be troubled by the hand injury that sidelined him after day one of the first Test.

Looking for a sweep

New Zealand is looking to sweep the series having wrapped up the first Test by an innings and 134 runs inside four days, on the back of a career-best 251 first innings by Kane Williamson.

Watling was confident he would be able to take his place in the Black Caps line-up when the second Test starts on Friday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

If Watling is included, that will likely mean Will Young, who debuted as an opener in Hamilton, will be forced out and Tom Blundell, who took over the ’keeper’s gloves and batted at number six, will return to his regular position at the top of the order.

The West Indies, meanwhile, called up uncapped 22-year-old Joshua da Silva to cover for Dowrich while Chemar Holder is in line to replace Roach in the bowling line-up.