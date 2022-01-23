Rizwan named ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year

Dubai:

23 January 2022 14:13 IST

The opener ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was on January 23 named ICC Men's T20 Player of the Year following a prolific 2021.

The opener ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game.

Aggregating a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.

He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended it continuing his form with a brilliant knock of 87 against West Indies in Karachi.

With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein.

Rizwan had also smashed an unbeaten 79 off 55 deliveries in the World Cup opener against India, helping Pakistan record their maiden win over arch-rivals in in a global event.