Rizwan and Shakeel guide Pakistan to a mammoth total in first Test

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel knocked brilliant centuries to guide Pakistan to an imposing 448-6 declared before Bangladesh closed the second day at 27-0 in Rawalpindi on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Rizwan's unbeaten 171 was his Test best and third century in the format, while Shakeel's 141 was equally polished as the duo lifted Pakistan from a precarious 16-3 on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam was 12 and Zakir Hasan was 11, negotiating 12 overs of pace without any problem as the Rawalpindi stadium pitch has not assisted bowlers as predicted. Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp hoped his batters would match their opponents.

"It's a pretty good batting pitch and we hope it continues like this," said Hemp, a former Bermuda player.

"Our batters need to match Pakistan's batters and we need to get closer to Pakistan's total."

Bangladesh had pushed Pakistan on the backfoot on day one but it was Shakeel who repaired the innings with Saim Ayub (56) through a 98-run fourth wicket stand before another 240 runs were added for the next with Rizwan as Pakistan blunted Bangladesh's attack.

Rizwan, who hit three sixes and 11 boundaries in a 239-ball knock, added a quick 44 with Shaheen Shah Afridi who smacked two sixes and a boundary in a blistering 29 not out.

That allowed Pakistan to declare their first inning 78 minutes after tea. Shakeel said it was too early to give a verdict on the pitch.

"The ball was moving early on (Wednesday) but if you look at Bangladesh's bowling they bowled short of length and had they pitched it up they would have got more success," said Shakeel.

"Let our bowlers bowl tomorrow then we can have a final say on the pitch."

Bangladesh failed to get a wicket in the first session, as Rizwan and Shakeel batted superbly to help Pakistan reach 256-4 at lunch. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz ended Bangladesh's frustrating wait for the wicket, luring Shakeel out of the crease as wicketkeeper Litton Das removed the bails, ending a brilliant 261-ball knock.

Shakeel also scored his third Test century and hit nine boundaries.

Shakeel also survived a freakish run out attempt on 138 when he stepped out of his crease while leaving paceman Hasan Mahmud's delivery, but made it back as Das hit the stumps. Agha Salman made 19.

Pacers Hasan Mahmud (2-70) and Shoriful Islam (2-77) were the pick of Bangladesh bowlers, while Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan grabbed a wicket each.

Resuming at 158-4, Shakeel and Rizwan added 98 runs in an extended two-hour and 15-minute morning session after play on the first day was delayed by a wet outfield.

Looking for early wickets, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto used all his bowlers but none could replicate the success achieved on day one.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship's third cycle, with Pakistan currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the nine-team table.

