Rizwan and Qadir help Pakistan down Zimbabwe

Former scores 82 while the latter claims three wickets

Mohammad Rizwan scored a fighting 82 while leg-spinner Usman Qadir grabbed three wickets as Pakistan edged out Zimbabwe by 11 runs in the first Twenty20 International here on Wednesday.

Pakistan managed 149 for seven in its 20 overs with in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan anchoring the innings after the team was sent in to bat.

Aggressive start

Zimbabwe looked threatening at 77 for two in the 10th over but Qadir (3/29) and pacer Mohammad Hasnain (2/27) kept it to 138 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.

Zimbabwe needed 20 off the last over but fast bowler Haris Rauf bowled a tight length to concede just eight and pull off a hard earned win, helping Pakistan to 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The scores: Pakistan 149/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 82 n.o., ) bt Zimbabwe 138/7 in 20 overs (Craig Ervine 34, Luke Jongwe 30 n.o., Usman Qadir 3/29). Pakistan won by 11 runs.