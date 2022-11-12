Rivals girded up to provide a fitting finale

Babar and Buttler exude mutual admiration going into the final

K C Vijaya Kumar Melbourne
November 12, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing strength: Pakistan players attend a ‘Meet the Fans’ event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the eve of the T20 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Babar Azam would draw energy from the fans and some knowledge through history’s notes.

“The fans give us confidence. We will try to give our 100% and make them smile,” the Pakistan captain said ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup final against England.

In the press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Saturday, Babar admitted to the references to the 1992 World Cup final that pitted the same rivals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are similarities and we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team on this big ground.”

Babar lauded his men for recovering from their opening two defeats: “Our team came back in the last four matches and performed very well and we will try to continue that momentum in the final.” And as for England, he termed it a “good team with quality players.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Babar’s counterpart Jos Buttler admitted to being excited about the summit-clash while also drawing inspiration from the tense 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s which Eoin Morgan’s men won by the skin of their teeth against New Zealand.

Huge honour

“Anytime you play in a World Cup final is a huge honour and we are excited,” he said and added: “We are reaping the rewards of Morgan’s tenure and the changes that happened in our white-ball game.”

Buttler lauded his rivals: “We are up against an excellent team.

“That’s exactly what you expect in a World Cup final, and we need to prepare well and give the best account of ourselves.”

The England skipper said he will watch the evolving fitness situation around Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

As for the rains, he said: “It is something we cannot control, and whatever does happen, we must be ready to go in.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app