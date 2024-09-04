ADVERTISEMENT

Rithik, Tanay sizzle as President’s XI and Hyderabad wrestle for supremacy

Updated - September 04, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Tirunelveli

T. Ravi Teja (33 batting, 56b, 2x4) and Milind (37 batting, 76b, 1x4, 1x6) produced a fighting 73-run eighth-wicket stand to swell the visitors’ advantage to 213.

Tarun Shastry

S. Rithik Easwaran in action in the TNCA President XI vs Hyderabad held in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

A double bluff, a seven-wicket haul, a well-carved-out century, a slim lead, and a wagging tail were the highlights of the penultimate day’s play in the Buchi Babu semifinal between TNCA President’s XI and Hyderabad here on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

In the second over of the day, left-arm pacer C.V. Milind made a strategic call, shifting a fielder from midwicket to deep square leg and positioning another at fine-leg.

M. Mohammed (47, 80b, 6x4) — anticipating a short delivery after the field changes — was done in by a full-length delivery that swung away.

This broke the 98-run seventh-wicket association between Mohammed and S. Rithik Easwaran. The latter reached his milestone (100, 140b, 9x4, 2x6) and gave his team the lead before it was bowled out for 327.

Stellar numbers

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who quickly dismissed Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Gurjapneet Singh, and Rithik, finished with figures of (31.4-3-95-7).

In its second essay, Hyderabad was immediately pushed onto the back foot as Mohammed and left-arm pacer Gurjapneet got rid of Rahul Singh and M. Abhirath in a span of eight deliveries. Off-spinner S. Mohammed Ali removed Nitesh Kannala, leaving the visitor in a spot of bother at 28 for three.

Rohit Rayudu (61, 104b, 7x4, 1x6) and Hima Teja (37, 81b, 2x4) put the innings back on the rails with an 86-run fourth-wicket union, pushing the lead past 100.

However, Gurjapneet (three for 27) and Mohammed (three for 39) struck under the afternoon sun as Hyderabad was reduced to 154 for seven.

But T. Ravi Teja (33 batting, 56b, 2x4) and Milind (37 batting, 76b, 1x4, 1x6) produced a fighting 73-run eighth-wicket stand to swell the visitors’ advantage to 213.

