GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rithik, Tanay sizzle as President’s XI and Hyderabad wrestle for supremacy

T. Ravi Teja (33 batting, 56b, 2x4) and Milind (37 batting, 76b, 1x4, 1x6) produced a fighting 73-run eighth-wicket stand to swell the visitors’ advantage to 213.

Updated - September 04, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Tarun Shastry
S. Rithik Easwaran in action in the TNCA President XI vs Hyderabad held in Tirunelveli.

S. Rithik Easwaran in action in the TNCA President XI vs Hyderabad held in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

A double bluff, a seven-wicket haul, a well-carved-out century, a slim lead, and a wagging tail were the highlights of the penultimate day’s play in the Buchi Babu semifinal between TNCA President’s XI and Hyderabad here on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

In the second over of the day, left-arm pacer C.V. Milind made a strategic call, shifting a fielder from midwicket to deep square leg and positioning another at fine-leg.

M. Mohammed (47, 80b, 6x4) — anticipating a short delivery after the field changes — was done in by a full-length delivery that swung away.

This broke the 98-run seventh-wicket association between Mohammed and S. Rithik Easwaran. The latter reached his milestone (100, 140b, 9x4, 2x6) and gave his team the lead before it was bowled out for 327.

Stellar numbers

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who quickly dismissed Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Gurjapneet Singh, and Rithik, finished with figures of (31.4-3-95-7).

In its second essay, Hyderabad was immediately pushed onto the back foot as Mohammed and left-arm pacer Gurjapneet got rid of Rahul Singh and M. Abhirath in a span of eight deliveries. Off-spinner S. Mohammed Ali removed Nitesh Kannala, leaving the visitor in a spot of bother at 28 for three.

Rohit Rayudu (61, 104b, 7x4, 1x6) and Hima Teja (37, 81b, 2x4) put the innings back on the rails with an 86-run fourth-wicket union, pushing the lead past 100.

However, Gurjapneet (three for 27) and Mohammed (three for 39) struck under the afternoon sun as Hyderabad was reduced to 154 for seven.

But T. Ravi Teja (33 batting, 56b, 2x4) and Milind (37 batting, 76b, 1x4, 1x6) produced a fighting 73-run eighth-wicket stand to swell the visitors’ advantage to 213.

Published - September 04, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.