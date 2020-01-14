Rishabh Pant suffers concussion, being monitored

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who suffered a concussion at the time of his dismissal, couldn’t take the field for Australia’s chase. “Pant is under observation at the moment. His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly,” said a team spokesperson.
A short ball from Pat Cummins hurried on to Pant and the left-hander’s pull took the top-edge, rammed into the helmet and lobbed to Ashton Turner at point.
With the team management confirming the concussion at the start of the second innings, K.L. Rahul donned the big gloves and Manish Pandey fielded as a substitute.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.