Cricket

Rishabh Pant suffers concussion, being monitored

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

more-in

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who suffered a concussion at the time of his dismissal, couldn’t take the field for Australia’s chase. “Pant is under observation at the moment. His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly,” said a team spokesperson.

A short ball from Pat Cummins hurried on to Pant and the left-hander’s pull took the top-edge, rammed into the helmet and lobbed to Ashton Turner at point.

With the team management confirming the concussion at the start of the second innings, K.L. Rahul donned the big gloves and Manish Pandey fielded as a substitute.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 11:55:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/rishabh-pant-suffers-concussion-being-monitored/article30569687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY