Rishabh Pant suffers concussion, being monitored

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who suffered a concussion at the time of his dismissal, couldn’t take the field for Australia’s chase. “Pant is under observation at the moment. His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly,” said a team spokesperson.

A short ball from Pat Cummins hurried on to Pant and the left-hander’s pull took the top-edge, rammed into the helmet and lobbed to Ashton Turner at point.

With the team management confirming the concussion at the start of the second innings, K.L. Rahul donned the big gloves and Manish Pandey fielded as a substitute.